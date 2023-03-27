SheThe chanting of a woman’s beauty

Is easy for a poet’s wit,

And, neatly tempting, to succeed,

Composing words in poems fruity.





But when you choose the way of freedom,

Good sense and moral outreach,

You love the truth, but smarmy speech

For you is totally forbidden.





You survey with your “conscience-measure”

The things, the folks around you:

What is and how, and who is who,

So as to minimize displeasure.





And having left the nervous rattle,

Hypocrisy and false pretense,

Delimiting all “no” and “yes”,

You guard yourself from any battle.





You needn't by glorification

And frisky boldness to attract

The maidens’ minds who can offhand

Be yours without cogitation.





In this world there is evil, goodness,

We are the part of it as well,

And therefore you don't rebel

And go your own way with prudence.





Accepting this world as a whole,

In your cognition you advanced,

The past abandoned in the past

And set up calmness as the soul





Of your creative, sound being

Where you rejoice in life non-stop

And dress the mind with feelings up

To elevate your way of living.





The one (who is a Fidus Achates *)

With her endearment and warmth

Will keep alive amour and troth,

And give the strength to gain the targets.





She’ll be a Muse for your creations;

Together you will reap the fruits

Of pure love, the joy of truth,

The cherished dreams implementations.





* Fidus Achates [ˈfīdəs ˈakidz] – (lat.) a faithful friend.