This should alarm RFK Junior supporters



The Healthy American Peggy Hall

Streamed live on Jul 26, 2023

Feel Focused, Energetic and Rested Today, click the link below: http://c60evo.com/peggyhall Save 20% on subscription, and use code PEGGYHALL to get an extra 10% off! Register for FREE: https://theendofcovid.com/ref/483/ RFK Says, "I would follow the WHO and CDC Protocol..." watch around 8:00 • Robert F. Kennedy... WHO links: https://tinyurl.com/mczuekx3 https://tinyurl.com/mstuxj3b WATCH NEXT: • The Next Plandemic? • Your QUESTIONS --... • RFK Jr. Supporter... I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! Thank you for your financial support! ✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do... ✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 ✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE: https://peggyhall.substack.com/ ✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS Save 10% Use code: happy10 https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org ✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv ✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course: https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7 ✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall MONDAYS 11am pacific: / livingswellwithpe... ✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS: https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur ✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx ✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn ✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY: http://preparewithpeggy.com