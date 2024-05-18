BRONX, NYC: "We have to get together to make sure we support Donald Trump"

South Bronx, NYC — Speaker Kevin Jenkins encourages minorities to elect Donald Trump for president: "We have to get together to make sure we support Donald Trump. To make sure we have somebody in the White House that will stand up for us."
Video by: @NJEGmedia
