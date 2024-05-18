Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BRONX, NYC: "We have to get together to make sure we support Donald Trump"
55 views
Published 15 hours ago

South Bronx, NYC — Speaker Kevin Jenkins encourages minorities to elect Donald Trump for president: "We have to get together to make sure we support Donald Trump. To make sure we have somebody in the White House that will stand up for us."



Video by: @NJEGmedia



https://x.com/TPostMillennial/status/1791907428399034712

Keywords
presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47

