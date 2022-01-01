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WHAT IS THE BLACK EYE CLUB? - JESSIE CZEBOTAR
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850 views • January 01, 2022
The “Black Eye” Club refers to a growing number of politicians, celebrities, business elites and heads of State who have suddenly and mysteriously wound up with black eyes. What is this current and periodic rash of black eyes? And why has this phenomenon disproportionately afflicted people of considerable power and influence? Jessie Czebotar offers some answers.
Source: The Dark Outpost.
Source: The Dark Outpost.
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