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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, UFOs Over Power Plants and Water ETC ] - OT Chan Live#296
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17 views • August 14, 2020
#UFOS #JohnMack #USO #Aliens #CoverUp
Topics:-
1) John Mack Abductions - Did he lie?
2) Ufo`s over uranium mining sites and nuclear power plants.
3) The Wanaque Reservoir UFO incident, New Jersey, 1966.
4) The Lake Erie Coast Guard UFO event 1998.
- Paul tests out a new sounding chat alternative with Susan at the end.
5) Paul goes back to the Wanaque Photos that Robert didnt Mention
and to see if they are legit of a UFO shinning a beam of LIGHT? not
light as we know it? above the water casting a shadow?
Topics (with markers):
1) John Mack Abductions - Did he lie?
2) Ufo`s over uranium mining sites and nuclear power plants.
@ 23:38 mark or
https://youtu.be/yqZBZ62Ua1E?t=1418
3) The Wanaque Reservoir UFO incident, New Jersey, 1966.
@ 1:55:08 mark or https://youtu.be/yqZBZ62Ua1E?t=6908
4) The Lake Erie Coast Guard UFO event 1998.
@ 3:03:10 mark or https://youtu.be/yqZBZ62Ua1E?t=10990
- Paul tests out a new sounding chat alternative with Susan at the end.
5) Paul goes back to the Wanaque Photos that Robert didnt Mention
and to see if they are legit of a UFO shinning a beam of LIGHT? not
light as we know it? above the water casting a shadow?
@ 3:29:46 mark or https://youtu.be/yqZBZ62Ua1E?t=12586
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics:-
1) John Mack Abductions - Did he lie?
2) Ufo`s over uranium mining sites and nuclear power plants.
3) The Wanaque Reservoir UFO incident, New Jersey, 1966.
4) The Lake Erie Coast Guard UFO event 1998.
- Paul tests out a new sounding chat alternative with Susan at the end.
5) Paul goes back to the Wanaque Photos that Robert didnt Mention
and to see if they are legit of a UFO shinning a beam of LIGHT? not
light as we know it? above the water casting a shadow?
Topics (with markers):
1) John Mack Abductions - Did he lie?
2) Ufo`s over uranium mining sites and nuclear power plants.
@ 23:38 mark or
https://youtu.be/yqZBZ62Ua1E?t=1418
3) The Wanaque Reservoir UFO incident, New Jersey, 1966.
@ 1:55:08 mark or https://youtu.be/yqZBZ62Ua1E?t=6908
4) The Lake Erie Coast Guard UFO event 1998.
@ 3:03:10 mark or https://youtu.be/yqZBZ62Ua1E?t=10990
- Paul tests out a new sounding chat alternative with Susan at the end.
5) Paul goes back to the Wanaque Photos that Robert didnt Mention
and to see if they are legit of a UFO shinning a beam of LIGHT? not
light as we know it? above the water casting a shadow?
@ 3:29:46 mark or https://youtu.be/yqZBZ62Ua1E?t=12586
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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