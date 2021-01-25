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Ep. 2386b - The Great Awakening, See The Difference, How Do You Inject Legal Evidence? Optics!
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540 views • January 25, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2386b - The Great Awakening, See The Difference, How Do You Inject Legal Evidence? Optics
The [DS]/MSM are falling right into the Trump's trap, we are still in the great awakening and people are now starting to notice the difference. People are now seeing the 16 year plan continue, jobs being lost and rights being violated. The [DS] are now making a push for war.Optics are very important, how do you make the [DS] push out all the evidence of their crimes, Impeachment. Durham is waiting for the right moment to strike. Election fraud evidence and every legally counted vote is on deck.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2386b - The Great Awakening, See The Difference, How Do You Inject Legal Evidence? Optics
The [DS]/MSM are falling right into the Trump's trap, we are still in the great awakening and people are now starting to notice the difference. People are now seeing the 16 year plan continue, jobs being lost and rights being violated. The [DS] are now making a push for war.Optics are very important, how do you make the [DS] push out all the evidence of their crimes, Impeachment. Durham is waiting for the right moment to strike. Election fraud evidence and every legally counted vote is on deck.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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