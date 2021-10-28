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VAERS "Wayback Machine" Shows STRANGE Anomalies... WTF is going on?
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508 views • October 28, 2021
VAERS IDs being changed in the system multiple times for no reason! If there is a backlog on data, why are they doing this??
Links:
WelcometheEagle88's video on VAERS ID sequence discrepancies:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H006S0NhEC1E/
VAERS Wayback Machine:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php
Medcram Youtube Propaganda video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhMlZczq4Ns
Medalerts/VAERS ID "wayback" Samples from my video- It will not allow me to post the individual links to the ID numbers examined in this video. Here are the VAERS ID#s in order read: (Please verify for yourself with the wayback machine link above!)
896636
945642
952228
956211
962957
998063
902518
902514
902524
902490
902492
902493
Links:
WelcometheEagle88's video on VAERS ID sequence discrepancies:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H006S0NhEC1E/
VAERS Wayback Machine:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php
Medcram Youtube Propaganda video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhMlZczq4Ns
Medalerts/VAERS ID "wayback" Samples from my video- It will not allow me to post the individual links to the ID numbers examined in this video. Here are the VAERS ID#s in order read: (Please verify for yourself with the wayback machine link above!)
896636
945642
952228
956211
962957
998063
902518
902514
902524
902490
902492
902493
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