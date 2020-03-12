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Ozone Helps Gunshot Wound, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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15 views • March 12, 2020
Nate Pedro with Beast Athletics came back to our office to get some more ozone in his knee for his MCL and ACL Tear. In this video Nate talks about his medical history and how ozone has helped Nate recover from a horrendous gunshot wound. Nate met Dr. Rucker when he was working at an athletic facility. Nate went from using a wheelchair, using a cane, to walking and training like normal.
Dr. Rucker and ozone were part of Nate's story, but Nate gets all the credit for persevering and having a strong mental attitude.
Ozone continues to heal our patients and athletes dealing with chronic pain and inflammation. For information call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
Dr. Rucker and ozone were part of Nate's story, but Nate gets all the credit for persevering and having a strong mental attitude.
Ozone continues to heal our patients and athletes dealing with chronic pain and inflammation. For information call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
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