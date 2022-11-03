Monkeypox 2.0, Terrain Theory, & Jab Complications | Ellie Stinson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we had Ellie aka One Thumb El (a microbiology & infectious disease scientist) from Speed Bumps Podcast on to talk about a possible new occurance of monkeypox, terrain vs. germ theory, and the long term ramifications of taking the jibbyjab. Go check her out on IG @onethumbel and @speed.bumps.podcast and wherever you listen to podcasts. Thanks for tuning in!
Get your MUD/WTR starter mushroom coffee kit at https://mudwtr.com/collections/shop?rfsn=6372661.1fe4dab&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6372661.1fe4dab
https://Linktr.ee/legitbat
Email: [email protected]