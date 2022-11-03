Create New Account
Monkeypox 2.0, Terrain Theory, & Jab Complications | Ellie Stinson
Legit Bat Podcast
Published 21 days ago |

Tonight we had Ellie aka One Thumb El (a microbiology & infectious disease scientist) from Speed Bumps Podcast on to talk about a possible new occurance of monkeypox, terrain vs. germ theory, and the long term ramifications of taking the jibbyjab. Go check her out on IG @onethumbel and @speed.bumps.podcast and wherever you listen to podcasts. Thanks for tuning in!


