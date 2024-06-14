'NERDS ARE GAY' 🫣 'R2-D2 IS A LESBIAN' ⚢ YOUNGRIPPA 🃏 HEELSVSBABYFACE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB gets you HOT ASS GARBAGE tonight, courtesy of Young Rippa & HeelsVsBabyface - imagine reading the book while watching the first STAR WARS film, and never once asking: when does R2-D2 scissor with C-3PO 🤔
My comic book company, The Rippaverse: https://rippaverse.com/
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Check out our other Channels:
Rippaverse Comics: https://www.youtube.com/@Rippaverse
For Canon Sake: https://www.youtube.com/@ForCanonSake
BackWordz: https://www.youtube.com/@BackWordzMusic
-------------------------------------------------------
For Canon Sake is live on Mondays at 12pm Central, but you can listen to our episodes at: https://bit.ly/48tYgFN
-------------------------------------------------------
Our Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EricDJuly & https://twitter.com/TheRippaverse
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdjuly/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EricJulyTX/
#starwars