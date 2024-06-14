BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'NERDS ARE GAY' 🫣 'R2-D2 IS A LESBIAN' ⚢ YOUNGRIPPA 🃏 HEELSVSBABYFACE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
24 views • 10 months ago

VfB gets you HOT ASS GARBAGE tonight, courtesy of Young Rippa & HeelsVsBabyface - imagine reading the book while watching the first STAR WARS film, and never once asking: when does R2-D2 scissor with C-3PO 🤔


My comic book company, The Rippaverse: https://rippaverse.com/

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Check out our other Channels:

Rippaverse Comics: https://www.youtube.com/@Rippaverse

For Canon Sake: https://www.youtube.com/@ForCanonSake

BackWordz: https://www.youtube.com/@BackWordzMusic

-------------------------------------------------------

For Canon Sake is live on Mondays at 12pm Central, but you can listen to our episodes at: https://bit.ly/48tYgFN

-------------------------------------------------------

Our Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EricDJuly & https://twitter.com/TheRippaverse

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdjuly/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EricJulyTX/

#starwars


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcv8Tv3-3K0

Keywords
star warstransapocalypsemulti pronged attacklgbtqpeieiothe acolyteyoung rippaheelsvsbabyfaceamandla stenbergleslye headland
