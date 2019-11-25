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Look To The Morning by Forever's End ™ - Lyrics On Screen! (2019 Release Celebrating 33 Years of Forever's End!)
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192 views • November 25, 2019
"This is a Brand New Song/ Release for You; our Second this Year, and 11-11-2019 was Our 33rd Anniversary. Also, Being Remembrance Day, as well as World Wide Metal Day, we wanted to give you another New Song! We hope you like this preview of sorts. Stay Tuned!"
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