Russia Launches Nuclear Missile Test-Strike on America from New Submarine
The New American
Published 21 hours ago

This test of an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine was no doubt a warning to America. The question is, does our government think this is fun and games?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. MSN.com - The Associated Press - Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russia-says-it-test-fired-an-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-from-a-new-nuclear-submarine/ar-AA1jqUgS?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=HCTS&cvid=d2a41401a8f2464d95080d98a896ce23&ei=46


2. Bannon’s War Room - Jack Posobiec: “The Left Is Not Your Friend. The Left Wants To Put You In Jail.”

https://rumble.com/v3toasv-jack-posobiec-the-left-is-not-your-friend.-the-left-wants-to-put-you-in-jai.html


