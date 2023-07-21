Create New Account
Greg Kelly: 'Guess what I've got?' the receipts.... $17 million worth...
GalacticStorm
2065 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

Greg Kelly weighs in on the released documents on Biden's alleged bribery scheme, news outlets not properly covering the whistleblower testimony, and the alleged Jan. 6th probe on Trump.

white house whistleblowerfbi coverupbiden crime family1023chuck grassley receipts

