NFSC Focus丨 The Finale of Twitter

https://gnews.org/post/p1aeadb7 On the May 17 broadcast, Miles Guo exposed that Twitter would disappear eventually. Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is good news for Gettr. The key lies in whether he can seal the deal. In fact, it will become a deal that is never to be finished. Several possible finales for Twitter are as follows:

1. Musk shall be sued and ruled to force acquisition for 5 billion, not 40 billion.

2. Musk shall be sued by minor shareholders with 10 billion settlement fees.

3. There will be a series of arguments with shareholders before SEC steps in. If bots, spam, and fake accounts are over 5%, the SEC will issue a warning or request delisting. Musk will end Twitter.

4. Worst case: Twitter’s stock turns into a junk stock and the stock price will plunge to zero just like Luna did.