Is the IPCC Rigged? - Questions For Corbett



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-ipcc/

Today James demonstrates the proper way to formulate a question about someone's research if you want to get a useful answer. And, as an added bonus, you'll learn how the UNFCCC was rigged from the outset and how the much-ballyhooed IPCC report is nothing but a negotiated political document!

CSID: e873671e5770c4a8

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co