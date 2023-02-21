Create New Account
Is the IPCC Rigged? - Questions For Corbett
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-ipcc/

Today James demonstrates the proper way to formulate a question about someone's research if you want to get a useful answer. And, as an added bonus, you'll learn how the UNFCCC was rigged from the outset and how the much-ballyhooed IPCC report is nothing but a negotiated political document!
climate changeglobal warmingco2dr tim ballquestions for corbettthe official corbett report rumble channelipcc rigged

