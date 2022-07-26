MUST WATCH: Dr Ardis Drops a Major Info Bomb on Baal Busters! NEW Developments

Must Watch Episode from (6.14.22) If You Missed it, You're in Luck! Here you go! :-)

Here: https://thedrardisshow.com and t.me/BryanArdis

Watch this Mike Adams Interview: https://brandnewtube.com/v/xVOlgu

MUST WATCH!! Dr Bryan Ardis delivered a mountain of information this Monday, and he revealed NEW insights into this ongoing Fraud that will blow your mind. He's going after the Liars in White Coats, the politicians in suits, and the system itself. The irrefutable evidence is piling higher than their lies and emanating light upon their dark secrets.

We are joined this week by our long time friend Kayla, AKA AncientMystique3 from all the way in Perth, Australia. George of The Fact Hunter should be back next week for the show.

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