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Hey Matthew! I'm pretty sure it was the shot!
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374 views • 7 days ago

Matthew just floated away into the ether.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/matthew.taft.1/

https://www.pucedofuneralhome.com/obit/2026/3/17/matthew-t-taft

Music: Nena - 99 Luft Balloons Bounce Remix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEEEDfisXz4

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

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[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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