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"So teach us to number our days" Reflections, Expectations and Signs
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34 views • April 20, 2022
Like the title suggests, we reflect on some very significant things from our recent and less recent past. We also share a couple of signs, including one with a missing piece of the puzzle, a literal jigsaw puzzle, even from the chronology-signaling border - precisely where the image signals time!
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Find a full HD version for streaming and downloading here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PuzzlePieceMissing.mp4
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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