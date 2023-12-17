First signs of nutritional deficiencies

Download the 23 Signs Your Body is Deficient in Nutrients Here: https://www.drberg.com/resources/the-first-signs-of-a-nutrient-deficiency
There are many different nutrients to cover, but today, we’re going to talk about the top thirteen (plus one bonus). You can find a more comprehensive list of the earliest signs of nutritional deficiencies on my website. Earliest signs of nutritional deficiencies 1. Vitamin A deficiency #1 sign: Difficulty seeing in the dark 2. Vitamin B1 deficiency #1 sign: Nervous tension 3. Vitamin C deficiency #1 sign: Swollen or red gums with slight bleeding 4. Vitamin D deficiency #1 sign: Bone pain 5. Vitamin E deficiency #1 sign: Muscle weakness 6. Vitamin K1 deficiency #1 sign: Excessive bruising 7. Vitamin K2 deficiency #1 sign: Tartar buildup 8. Calcium deficiency #1 sign: Chronic cough 9. Iodine deficiency #1 sign: Breast tenderness 10. Sodium deficiency #1 sign: Overall weakness 11. Magnesium deficiency #1 sign: Loss of energy 12. Potassium deficiency #1 sign: Pounding in your ears when trying to sleep 13. Selenium deficiency #1 sign: Brain fog 14. Zinc deficiency #1 sign: Getting out of breath upon exertion
