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FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 11:1-4 I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, 20260613
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me!

Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HAMASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.

My Heavenly Father, the I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, Prophet Isaiah, prophesied about 700 years before the birth of Your Begotten SON that:

And there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Yishai,  and a Branch shall grow out of His roots:

Keywords
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