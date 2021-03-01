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FINDING PEACE IN THE STORM
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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90 views • March 01, 2021
In this episode, we explore how to be a beacon of calm in the storm. In this way you help usher in a renaissance in human development.  Also, discover 2 simple tools to navigate the storm and to discover the value you now bring to the world.



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TOPICS COVERED:

1:00 - Are we in final exam time during the game of life?

7:20 - Why we need to be contributors vs consumers right now

14:00 - Question #1 to access the higher mind

20:28 - Question #2 to access the higher mind

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LINKS

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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/



FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].  https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/



Rate This Podcast

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Keywords
podcaststressqpatriotleadershipanonpersonal developmentexpertbusiness coachingentrepreneurshipproductivityinner peacejournalingsuccess tipsmid-lifecareer reinventionmalcolm gladwellblinkdavid whyte
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