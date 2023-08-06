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How Many Meals Can $10,000 Provide For Starving Orphans? Be a HERO, Send Food Now!!
End World Hunger News
End World Hunger News
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14 views • August 06, 2023

BE A REAL HERO - send tons of food to orphanages all across the world now!! The only thing that matters is getting as much food to Starving Children in the 3rd world as possible!!! Tomorrow is NOT promised, take ACTION TODAY! How YOU can get food sent to a orphanage in a poor part of the world: Step 1) Find a Orphanage in the 3rd World Step 2) Find a nearby local Grocery Store or Food Wholesaler that can Deliver Step 3) Place the order & have it Delivered *** It is best to send a email to the orphanage first to make sure they will accept the food donation you are sending them. It is also best to make sure your food supplier is close enough to the orphanage and that they will make the delivery. FeedStarvingChildren.Org The purpose of the charity Feed The Starving Children Organization is to spread the word about poverty and to also rally the people of this planet to END WORLD HUNGER once and for all. If you are in a financial position to do something and to send food to orphanages then please do the right thing and have food delivered to a orphanage of your choice!

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supporthumanitarian aidcharityfeedingmalnutritiondonationfood securitynourishmentvulnerable childrenchild welfarefeeding programsorphanageshunger reliefchild nutritionfood assistancestarving orphans
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