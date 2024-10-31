BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - October 31 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
66 views • 6 months ago

Oct 31, 2024

rt.com


Moscow slams Western claims about military co-operation between the DPRK and Russia, as an attempt to deflect attention away from NATO's own direct involvement in the Ukraine war. The UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine is dismissed as an antisemite by Washington, after her warnings of growing violence by the Israeli army against civilians. With the American presidential election on the doorstep we look at why there's dwindling public confidence in the whole US electoral system.


Keywords
newsrussiart
