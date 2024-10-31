RT News - October 31 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 31, 2024
rt.com
Moscow slams Western claims about military co-operation between the DPRK and Russia, as an attempt to deflect attention away from NATO's own direct involvement in the Ukraine war. The UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine is dismissed as an antisemite by Washington, after her warnings of growing violence by the Israeli army against civilians. With the American presidential election on the doorstep we look at why there's dwindling public confidence in the whole US electoral system.