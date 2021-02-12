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AGENTS OF CHEESE: attack of the henchmen
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41 views • February 12, 2021
Agents of Cheese: the cheesiest action you will ever be honored to watch. Two henchmen from an unnamed cartel are set loose after the Agent's of Cheese snag a copy of a file with valuable information on their cartel. If the Agent isn't stopped the whole cartel will come crashing down.
Background:
I and my best friend got together recently and shot this short. I brought the files home and spent the last couple of days editing it. Enjoy.
Want to watch a time-lapse of me editing this: https://youtu.be/2Xer97bJfDY
Blooper reel! https://youtu.be/0tI13m4Id94
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Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
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My Hardware:
Operating System: Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon
Processor: Intel© Core™ i3-6006U CPU @ 2.00GHz × 2
Memory: 8 GB
Graphics Card: Intel Corporation Skylake GT2 [HD Graphics 520]
Main Camera: Sony Alpha 7 https://amzn.to/3fiwxfH
Other Camera: Sony Alpha 58 https://amzn.to/37rBqjK
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Music from freesound.org and other free to use websites.
Edited ALL in Blender 2.83.
---------------------------
#AgentsOfCheese #Blender
First published on YouTube June 11, 2020, https://youtu.be/jxcvvAPjzjE
Background:
I and my best friend got together recently and shot this short. I brought the files home and spent the last couple of days editing it. Enjoy.
Want to watch a time-lapse of me editing this: https://youtu.be/2Xer97bJfDY
Blooper reel! https://youtu.be/0tI13m4Id94
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
---------------------------
My Hardware:
Operating System: Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon
Processor: Intel© Core™ i3-6006U CPU @ 2.00GHz × 2
Memory: 8 GB
Graphics Card: Intel Corporation Skylake GT2 [HD Graphics 520]
Main Camera: Sony Alpha 7 https://amzn.to/3fiwxfH
Other Camera: Sony Alpha 58 https://amzn.to/37rBqjK
---------------------------
Music from freesound.org and other free to use websites.
Edited ALL in Blender 2.83.
---------------------------
#AgentsOfCheese #Blender
First published on YouTube June 11, 2020, https://youtu.be/jxcvvAPjzjE
Keywords
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