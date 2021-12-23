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This Does Not Have to Happen
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80 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"I don't see what I'd like to see. I see Newsom agents doing what Newsom wants.
"I know your hearts are torn, because you're human beings, and I have to believe inside of you that you want the good that we want.
"I don't see what I'd like to see. I see Newsom agents doing what Newsom wants.
"I know your hearts are torn, because you're human beings, and I have to believe inside of you that you want the good that we want.
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