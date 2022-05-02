© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1 Thessalonians 5:12-24 LIVING!
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • May 02, 2022
1 Thessalonians 5:12-24 LIVING - Salvation Is Demonstrated Through God-Honoring Lives.
A state license plate usually includes some type of slogan that defines that state in some way. We see words like keystone, sunshine, lone star, dairyland, garden, evergreen, empire, and golden. These slogans give that state and the people who live in it some type of identity. The slogan also carries some type of expectation or characterization of the residents of that state. Paul called on the Thessalonians to identify with Christ and to live up to the expectations of doing so.
A state license plate usually includes some type of slogan that defines that state in some way. We see words like keystone, sunshine, lone star, dairyland, garden, evergreen, empire, and golden. These slogans give that state and the people who live in it some type of identity. The slogan also carries some type of expectation or characterization of the residents of that state. Paul called on the Thessalonians to identify with Christ and to live up to the expectations of doing so.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.