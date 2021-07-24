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A summary of exactly what 'my pillow guy' has on the 2020 election [easy to understand] STOP WITH NO EVIDENCE CLAIMS
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120 views • July 24, 2021
This video is an easy to understand summary of exactly what 'my pillow guy' has on the 2020 election.
Dan Radiostyle does an excellent job at de constructing the tech jargin so the average person will understand exactly what these things are and how they work. Then clips from the 9-0 video that show exactly who, what, where, when, and how of the "incident" in Nov 2020.
This is only a PIECE of the evidence that exists everywhere but censored harder than vaccine "spontaneous injection deaths". It is not that THERE IS NO EVIDENCE YOU STUPID TRUMPERS!!.
Its really there is so much evidence but all of it is censored, removed, banned and discredited before you ever see it. WEll take a look at this bit and then tell me how there is no evidence.
Its not about stupid politics or the criminal politicions, its literally about every value you have ever held dear, and the litteraly freedom and safety of your family.
___________
Taken from: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bfd6eee920a17224485757
Mike Lindell Releases "Absolutely 9-0"
171,213 views Jun 8, 2021
SURE LOOKS LIKE A BAD TIME TO BE AN AMERICAN TRAITOR - Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wmGaVyiy6aLz/
Dan Radiostyle does an excellent job at de constructing the tech jargin so the average person will understand exactly what these things are and how they work. Then clips from the 9-0 video that show exactly who, what, where, when, and how of the "incident" in Nov 2020.
This is only a PIECE of the evidence that exists everywhere but censored harder than vaccine "spontaneous injection deaths". It is not that THERE IS NO EVIDENCE YOU STUPID TRUMPERS!!.
Its really there is so much evidence but all of it is censored, removed, banned and discredited before you ever see it. WEll take a look at this bit and then tell me how there is no evidence.
Its not about stupid politics or the criminal politicions, its literally about every value you have ever held dear, and the litteraly freedom and safety of your family.
___________
Taken from: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bfd6eee920a17224485757
Mike Lindell Releases "Absolutely 9-0"
171,213 views Jun 8, 2021
SURE LOOKS LIKE A BAD TIME TO BE AN AMERICAN TRAITOR - Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wmGaVyiy6aLz/
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