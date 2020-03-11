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Controlling the Population (Starting with the Third World)
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13 views • March 11, 2020
'Controlling the Population' looks at how people in the Third World are being used as human guinea pigs to test new technologies (like the AADHAAR card, featured in this video) for government spying and controlling the masses. Could these technologies one day be used to implement the mark of the beast through the use of a mandatory microchip? ***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
Credits 1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 2. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) 3. Iris Scan - Biometric Data Collection - Aadhaar - Kolkata 2015-03-18 3653.JPG by Biswarup Ganguly (CC BY 3.0) 4. http://www.freepik.com/free-vector/pa... HUD call outs The Intro/Lower Thirds/Outro/HUDS/Titles/etc was made by ZenGen Learning Youtube Channel 1. Template Used - *Youtube Link To the Template* 2. Channel Link - https://www.youtube.com/c/zengenlearning 5. https://www.youtube.com/user/MissAfte... 6. BBC NEWS http://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-3... 7. Aadhar UIDAI (Aadhar Kids) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMZtd... 8. NDTV - Direct Cash Transfer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGbFp... 9. http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/in... 10. http://www.ndtv.com/india-news/aadhaa... 11. http://www.businesstoday.in/current/c... 12. http://www.ndtv.com/india-news/privac... 13. http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/bu... 14. http://www.aadhaarnews.com/privacy-co...
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
Credits 1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 2. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) 3. Iris Scan - Biometric Data Collection - Aadhaar - Kolkata 2015-03-18 3653.JPG by Biswarup Ganguly (CC BY 3.0) 4. http://www.freepik.com/free-vector/pa... HUD call outs The Intro/Lower Thirds/Outro/HUDS/Titles/etc was made by ZenGen Learning Youtube Channel 1. Template Used - *Youtube Link To the Template* 2. Channel Link - https://www.youtube.com/c/zengenlearning 5. https://www.youtube.com/user/MissAfte... 6. BBC NEWS http://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-3... 7. Aadhar UIDAI (Aadhar Kids) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMZtd... 8. NDTV - Direct Cash Transfer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGbFp... 9. http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/in... 10. http://www.ndtv.com/india-news/aadhaa... 11. http://www.businesstoday.in/current/c... 12. http://www.ndtv.com/india-news/privac... 13. http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/bu... 14. http://www.aadhaarnews.com/privacy-co...
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