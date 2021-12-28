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12/24/2021 Miles Guo: Having spent a year preparing the scheme, HBO/VICE viciously intends to smear the Whistleblowers’ Movement as the cult and the group of terrorists interfering and influencing the US politics by having Isobel Yeung ask questions to set up traps in conjunction with the CCP’s propaganda tactics. This couldn’t be more sinister!