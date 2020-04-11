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China Appointed to Influential UN Human Rights Council Panel
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5 views • April 11, 2020
Last week, China was appointed to a seat on the Consultative Group of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Jiang Duan, an official at the Chinese Mission in Geneva, was nominated and confirmed by the Asia regional grouping and will hold the seat until March 2021. The appointment places China on an influential panel that oversees candidate recommendations for UN human rights experts and is likely to raise some concerns given China’s less than perfect record on human rights issues.
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