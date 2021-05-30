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5 30 21 PATRIOTS worldwide are STANDING for TRUTH Electin tensions rising PRAY
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https://elements.envato.com/patriotic-7K3YCD4
Unlawful Assualt & Detention of Nick Patterson et al
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTHgyYi23Qs
Join the Peacemakers so we can stop this from happening:
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EXCLUSIVE: Deep state planning false flag attack in order to blame “anti-vaxxers” and gun owners
https://bit.ly/3wNfVWn
World Freedom Forum
www.worldfreedomforum.es
Pastor Locke
https://twitter.com/pastorlocke
REPORTS THAT INDIA COVID CASES PLUMMET AMID NEW TREATMENT
https://bit.ly/3uvZXhD
Col. Waldron
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/20716
Telegram:
https://t.me/kandisstaylor
Website:
http://kandisstaylor.com/
Virginia Gym Teacher placed on leave for refusing to obey govt
https://t.me/DismantlingTheCabal/22509
The Deep Rig movie
https://t.me/Maxx1News/2025
‘Literally criminal’: Suppressing data on ivermectin cost ‘half a million lives’, doctor charges
https://bit.ly/3i81ZC3
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Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Patriotic
https://elements.envato.com/patriotic-7K3YCD4
Unlawful Assualt & Detention of Nick Patterson et al
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTHgyYi23Qs
Join the Peacemakers so we can stop this from happening:
https://www.john8.net/join-peacemakers
EXCLUSIVE: Deep state planning false flag attack in order to blame “anti-vaxxers” and gun owners
https://bit.ly/3wNfVWn
World Freedom Forum
www.worldfreedomforum.es
Pastor Locke
https://twitter.com/pastorlocke
REPORTS THAT INDIA COVID CASES PLUMMET AMID NEW TREATMENT
https://bit.ly/3uvZXhD
Col. Waldron
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/20716
Telegram:
https://t.me/kandisstaylor
Website:
http://kandisstaylor.com/
Virginia Gym Teacher placed on leave for refusing to obey govt
https://t.me/DismantlingTheCabal/22509
The Deep Rig movie
https://t.me/Maxx1News/2025
‘Literally criminal’: Suppressing data on ivermectin cost ‘half a million lives’, doctor charges
https://bit.ly/3i81ZC3
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30520 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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