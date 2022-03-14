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Militia Defeats Ukraine in Volnovakha
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291 views • March 14, 2022
"The Ukrainian militants, having a numerical advantage and fortified positions in Volnovakha, could not stop the advance of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, led by the desire to clear their lands from the Nazis. Even the militants who attempted to escape were punished for all the crimes they had committed in Donbass." - Essence of Time International
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