Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another Ukrainian official confirms past "peace deal" in Istanbul
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Another Ukrainian official confirms "peace deal" in Istanbul

Putin at the Istanbul talks in March-April 2022 "genuinely wanted to achieve a peaceful resolution with Ukraine," said a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the time, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Alexander Chaly.

The peace deal framework to conclude the war received confirmation from various sources, including the head of the Ukrainian delegation, officials close to Zelensky, the ex-Israeli PM, the ex-German chancellor, Putin, the Turkish FM, former US officials, and Arestovych. Most of them asserted that the deal was obstructed by the US/UK.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

