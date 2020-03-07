Mike Hoggard - Which Bible Should I Believe?

Great proof as to why The Authorized King James Bible is the only real word of God. Read Mike's book "The King James Code" for more documentation. Jack McElroy's book "Which Bible Would Jesus Use" is a tremendous resource as well.

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Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.