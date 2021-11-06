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HORRIFYING | World Economic Forum Releases Their Vision for Life In 2030
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140 views • November 06, 2021
HORRIFYING Video Released by World Economic Forum: Life In 2030 = Printed 3D Organs, No Personal Property Ownership, Etc.

Watch the Actual Video Released by the World Economic Forum:
https://fb.watch/95nD0JrYTX/

Watch Klaus Schwab Explain Why the 4th Industrial Revolution / The Great Reset "Will Change YOU Through Gene Editing"
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html

11 Questions You Can Ask Your Family And Friends That Will Wake Them Up?

Why Is Congress working on Legislation HR 666? https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666

Why Is Congress working on Legislation HR 6666? https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text

Why Is Luciferase In the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? Search the PDF for the word “Luciferase” – https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf

Why is the Centers for Disease Control recommending Nazi-Style Quarantine Camps called Green Zones? ps://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html

Why Is GovernmentJobs.com Hiring Isolation & Quarantine Team Consultants, Isolation, and Vaccine Strike Team Staff?
Lewis County – Centralia, WA Isolation & Quarantine Team Consultants (PS2) – Non-Permanent – DOH5814 https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/3233390-0/isolation-quarantine-team-consultants-ps2-non-permanent-doh581

Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606 Thus Making It Possible for No Man to Buy or Sell Unless He Has This Technology Inside of Them?
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

Why Does Bill Gates Gates Have a Satanic Spirit Cooking Spiritual Advisor?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hc&va=o&iax=images&iar=images&ia=images

What Is the Statistical Probability of This Occurring Randomly Through Coincidence?

What Does Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 Say Again? (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”

Why Did Klaus Schwab Writing This Book Calling for the Implementation of “The Great Reset” which he also calls the “4th Industrial Revolution?”
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+great+reset&;qid=1636200861&sr=8-1

Why Did Klaus Schwab Schwab Say That The“The 4th Industrial Revolution” and “The Great Reset” Wouldn’t Change What You Do For A Living As Much As It Will Change YOU Through “The Gene-Editing?” The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
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2030world economic forumthrivetime show
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