Michael Savage - Goodyear Bans MAGA Supports BLM

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s dress code has drawn presidential condemnation.On Aug. 19, President Donald Trump tweeted, "Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)."In the hours that followed, Goodyear’s stock prices dipped, and one Republican mayor announced that his town would no longer use Goodyear tires for police, fire, and emergency vehicles. But how accurate is it to describe Goodyear company policy as "a ban" on hats that promote Trump’s "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan?Trump’s tweet came a day after a Topeka, Kan., news station shared a photo of a slide leaked by a Goodyear employee who claimed that it had come from Goodyear’s corporate office in Akron, Ohio, and was shared by an area manager during a diversity training presentation. The slide header reads "Zero Tolerance," and appears to provide a definition of what is and is not acceptable to wear under the Goodyear policy.Under a column labeled "Acceptable" are two bullets that read: "Black Lives Matter," "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender pride." In a column labeled "Unacceptable: "Blue Lives Matter," "All Lives Matter," "MAGA attire," and "politically-affiliated slogans or material."#goodyearban #magahat #michaelsavage #savagenation #microsoftban #ciscoban #intelban #cliffbarban #chipsahoyban #doordashban #oreoban ritzcrackersban #maga2020 #kap #americafirst