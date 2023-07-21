Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Lady: The Water of the Seas is rising and will Penetrate the Earth, Humanity will suffer! Pray
channel image
High Hopes
2650 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
19 views
Published 17 hours ago

Servants of Christ


July 20, 2023


Message of the Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria on May 21st, 2023


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#virginmary #apparition #america


Our Lady: The Water of the Seas is rising and will Penetrate the Earth, Humanity will suffer! Pray


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKU5cSn66TA

Keywords
humanitychristiancatholictsunamiluz de mariaprayvirgin marysufferour ladyservants of christwater of the seas risingpenetrate the earth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket