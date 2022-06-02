JPMorgan Chase CEO: Brace for Severe Economic Hurricane

All of us are experiencing sticker shock at our local grocery stores. Farmers say we’ve only seen the beginning of massive price jumps in food costs. Typically, the inflation farmers pay today doesn’t show up in the grocery stores for 6 to 12 months.For example, fertilizer prices have jumped 133% over last year. Diesel fuel is selling for record-high prices. Those costs will be passed on to consumers as food products work their way through the supply chain. Some farmers expect food prices to double in October.At the same time, some food items will be in short supply even if you were willing to pay twice as much. Extreme food price hikes will cause demand destruction for other products and services that consumers suddenly decide they can live without.Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/1/22.It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!