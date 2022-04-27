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Snake venom substrate in vaccines! Does phosphocholine make peoples bodies produce snake venom? IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
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2583 views • April 27, 2022
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Link to the document with all the links for this video:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11rgr1ptXzax6eSquBhUo9W3PD6TyfAhJ/view?usp=sharing
CLAIM: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain snake venom substrate
https://plague.info/2022-04-19-covid-mrna-vaccines-contain-snake-venom-substrate.html
Plague Info | Plague Info & Plague News
https://www.plague.info/
CLAIM: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain snake venom substrate - Survive the News
https://www.survivethenews.com/claim-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-contain-snake-venom-substrate/
Snake venom substrate in Pfizer and Moderna shots causes cardiovascular disease Atherosclerosis (theorem) IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Snake-venom-substrate-in-Pfizer-and-Moderna-shots-causes-cardiovascular-disease-Atherosclerosis-(theorem)-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD!:a
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
Phosphatidylcholine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phosphatidylcholine
Gut flora metabolism of phosphatidylcholine promotes cardiovascular disease - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3086762/
--> Phosphatidylcholine metabolism in human endothelial cells: modulation by phosphocholine - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10888232/
Phosphatidylcholine metabolism in human endothelial cells: modulation by phosphocholine - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Phosphatidylcholine+metabolism+in+human+endothelial+cells%3A+modulation+by+phosphocholine&;source=desktop
Phosphatidylcholine metabolism in human endothelial cells: modulation by phosphocholine | SpringerLink
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023/A:1007054601256
Phosphatidylcholine metabolism in human endothelial cells: Modulation by phosphocholine | Request PDF
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/12431365_Phosphatidylcholine_metabolism_in_human_endothelial_cells_Modulation_by_phosphocholine
Involvement of phosphatidylcholine hydrolysis by phospholipase D in extracellular ATP-induced arachidonic acid release in aortic smooth muscle cells - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9081684/
Choline - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Choline
Ulrich B.C. Hoffmann on Twitter: "@elonmusk https://t.co/s97YsDWJdx" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/UBCHoffmann/status/1518922984660082691
Home | Voice for Science and Solidarity
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distearoylphosphatidylcholine
Solid lipid nanoparticle - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solid_lipid_nanoparticle
Atherosclerosis - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atherosclerosis
SM-102 - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
Gene drive - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
https://web.archive.org/web/20141127031751/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns
Snake venom - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_venom#Serotherapy
Study finds link between COVID-19 deaths and snake venom
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/national/coronavirus/study-finds-link-between-covid-19-deaths-and-snake-venom
Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Researchers Identify Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality | University of Arizona News
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
https://www.kold.com/2021/08/26/uarizona-researchers-find-similar-enzyme-rattlesnake-venom-could-be-leading-cause-covid-19-death/
Phospholipase A2 - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phospholipase_A2
Substratum Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/substratum
Venomous snake fangs inspire new microneedle drug-delivery system
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
Convert molar [M] to millimolar [mM] • Molar Concentration Converter • Hydraulics — Fluids • Compact Calculator • Online Unit Converters
https://www.translatorscafe.com/unit-converter/en-US/concentration-molar/14-15/molar-millimolar/
arachidonic acid release +phosphocholine. - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Link to the document with all the links for this video:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11rgr1ptXzax6eSquBhUo9W3PD6TyfAhJ/view?usp=sharing
CLAIM: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain snake venom substrate
https://plague.info/2022-04-19-covid-mrna-vaccines-contain-snake-venom-substrate.html
Plague Info | Plague Info & Plague News
https://www.plague.info/
CLAIM: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain snake venom substrate - Survive the News
https://www.survivethenews.com/claim-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-contain-snake-venom-substrate/
Snake venom substrate in Pfizer and Moderna shots causes cardiovascular disease Atherosclerosis (theorem) IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Snake-venom-substrate-in-Pfizer-and-Moderna-shots-causes-cardiovascular-disease-Atherosclerosis-(theorem)-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD!:a
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
Phosphatidylcholine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phosphatidylcholine
Gut flora metabolism of phosphatidylcholine promotes cardiovascular disease - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3086762/
--> Phosphatidylcholine metabolism in human endothelial cells: modulation by phosphocholine - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10888232/
Phosphatidylcholine metabolism in human endothelial cells: modulation by phosphocholine - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Phosphatidylcholine+metabolism+in+human+endothelial+cells%3A+modulation+by+phosphocholine&;source=desktop
Phosphatidylcholine metabolism in human endothelial cells: modulation by phosphocholine | SpringerLink
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023/A:1007054601256
Phosphatidylcholine metabolism in human endothelial cells: Modulation by phosphocholine | Request PDF
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/12431365_Phosphatidylcholine_metabolism_in_human_endothelial_cells_Modulation_by_phosphocholine
Involvement of phosphatidylcholine hydrolysis by phospholipase D in extracellular ATP-induced arachidonic acid release in aortic smooth muscle cells - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9081684/
Choline - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Choline
Ulrich B.C. Hoffmann on Twitter: "@elonmusk https://t.co/s97YsDWJdx" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/UBCHoffmann/status/1518922984660082691
Home | Voice for Science and Solidarity
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distearoylphosphatidylcholine
Solid lipid nanoparticle - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solid_lipid_nanoparticle
Atherosclerosis - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atherosclerosis
SM-102 - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
Gene drive - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
https://web.archive.org/web/20141127031751/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns
Snake venom - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_venom#Serotherapy
Study finds link between COVID-19 deaths and snake venom
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/national/coronavirus/study-finds-link-between-covid-19-deaths-and-snake-venom
Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Researchers Identify Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality | University of Arizona News
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
https://www.kold.com/2021/08/26/uarizona-researchers-find-similar-enzyme-rattlesnake-venom-could-be-leading-cause-covid-19-death/
Phospholipase A2 - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phospholipase_A2
Substratum Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/substratum
Venomous snake fangs inspire new microneedle drug-delivery system
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
Convert molar [M] to millimolar [mM] • Molar Concentration Converter • Hydraulics — Fluids • Compact Calculator • Online Unit Converters
https://www.translatorscafe.com/unit-converter/en-US/concentration-molar/14-15/molar-millimolar/
arachidonic acid release +phosphocholine. - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/
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