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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1805 - Randall Thornhill - Report on the crime
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10 views • July 28, 2021
Randall was in a vehicle with Heather and her son when, as they were waiting to enter the gate of a ranch, McMaryion attempted to carjack them, before shooting them and fleeing the scene. Heather’s 5-year-old son, who was uninjured, ran to a nearby home to get help as Heather called 911.
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