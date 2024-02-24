Vasily Nebenzya and Dmitry Polyansky left the meeting of the UN General Assembly dedicated to allegedly "occupied territories" of Ukraine.
"There are no 'occupied territories' of Ukraine - there are only new territories of Russia," said this time the permanent representative of Russia to the UN.
He noted that the West distorts the history of the conflict in Ukraine, trying to depict Russia as the aggressor and avoid responsibility for Kiev's long-standing preparations for war. Western countries must be accountable for their policy and selective blindness in Ukraine, believes the RF's permanent representative.
"If the grandfather of Volodymyr Zelensky, who participated in the Great Patriotic War, wanted to pay tribute to his comrades today, he would be arrested and thrown into the dungeons of the SBU," Nebenzya said.
