NIGHT SHADOWS 10182023 -- Prophecies Unfolding, Including the UN as the Fourth Beast of Daniel 7

Albert Pike’s prophecy of WW3 appears to be beginning now and will increase over time to a global conflict in which no one wins. Humanity, for whatever reason, will not admit they are a fallen creature, destined to eternal ruin, a fate they cannot escape no matter how hard they try. Having rejected the only escape route given, only eternal death and ruin remain. Keep your eyes on the Middle East but also the UN as they introduce Agenda 30/50 in the next 7 years. So sad to watch it all, I weep for humanity as it need not be. Divine Love is the only answer and it is only a strait gate and narrow way away, but few there be that take it.

