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Freedom Talk with Dr Stefan Lanka, Dr Andrew Kaufman & Dr Thomas Cowan
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306 views • March 21, 2021
Tom, Stefan & Andy talk about individual responsibility and personal commitment. Hosted by Dean Braus & recorded on the 4th of March 2021.
An engaging discussion on science, freedom, personal motivations and how we could all come together to build a future based on Truth, Justice, Freedom and Natural Law.
These three doctors have lead by example during what has been one of the greatest frauds in human history. They have set the standards that all doctors must reach, if we are to avoid such medical tyranny from ever taking hold of the world again.
An engaging discussion on science, freedom, personal motivations and how we could all come together to build a future based on Truth, Justice, Freedom and Natural Law.
These three doctors have lead by example during what has been one of the greatest frauds in human history. They have set the standards that all doctors must reach, if we are to avoid such medical tyranny from ever taking hold of the world again.
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