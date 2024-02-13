Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chris Sky Busts Up Authoritarian Lies | MSOM Ep. 930
channel image
PATRIOT.TV
1536 Subscribers
236 views
Published Yesterday

Chris Sky and Robert Bortins join the show to discuss the state of the world in 2024 and why it is more important than ever to Just Say No to the agenda and take part in our children's lives like never before.


Send Some Love and Buy Me A Cup Of Joe:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas


Watch My Documentaries:

https://rokfin.com/stack/1339/Documentaries--Jason-Bermas


Subscribe on Rokfin

https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas


Subscribe on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/TheInfoWarrior


Subscribe on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/InfoWarrior


Follow me on Twitter

https://twitter.com/JasonBermas


PayPal: [email protected]

Keywords
trumppresidentamericapatriotmandatesjason bermasmsommaking sense of the madness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket