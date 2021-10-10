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Pope Meets Nancy Pelosi To Discuss Climate Legislation. A Sunday Law Is Near. Executive Judgment
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Pope Francis receives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in private audience
Pope Francis received Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a private audience in the Vatican’s apostolic palace on the morning of Oct. 9. Ms. Pelosi was accompanied in the audience with the pope by her husband, Paul Pelosi, and others, including Patrick Connell, the Charges d’Affaires of the United States Embassy to the Holy See. After the papal audience, she had conversations with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican secretary for relations with states.
Biden: 6 Minutes, 6 Days, 6 Weeks. The Approaching Dark Day & 7 Judgments On The Same Day. Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYfMGSq55kc
Joe Biden Going To Vatican Oct. 29, 2021. Pope Meets With 40 Faith Leaders At Vatican On Climate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlKcNsnoEA4
Ms. Pelosi is the third high-level U.S. official to be received in audience by Pope Francis and senior Vatican officials this year, after John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, on May 15, and Antony Blinken, the U.S. secretary of state, on June 28.
Pope Francis: "Everyone has a role to play" in climate change fight
Pope Francis met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday, as he urged lawmakers to overcome "the narrow confines" of partisan politics to fight climate change.
Francis cited a joint appeal that he and other religious leaders made this week that called on political leaders to make ambitious commitments at the climate conference, which is scheduled for Oct. 31, per the Vatican News.
"To meet this challenge, everyone has a role to play," Francis said. "That of political and government leaders is especially important, and indeed crucial."
The pope said that lawmakers' commitment to fighting climate change "will be illuminated by the two important principles of responsibility and solidarity."
Pelosi, a practicing Catholic, in a statement called the pope's encyclical Laudato Si,' which lays out his views on the relationship between humanity and nature, "a powerful challenge to the global community to act decisively on the climate crisis with special attention to the most vulnerable communities."
"I expressed the gratitude of those working on climate action in the Congress for the immense moral clarity and urgency that His Holiness continues to bring to the climate crisis, and how we continue to cherish his address to the Joint Session of Congress in 2015," she added.
When Sunday Is Signed Into Law
1. Dark Day
2. Tsunami Strike Tampa Bay
3. Earthquake
4. Invasion by Russia & China
5. Asteroid will hit earth
6. Communism Will fall
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Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
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Norfolk, VA 23541
Pope Francis received Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a private audience in the Vatican’s apostolic palace on the morning of Oct. 9. Ms. Pelosi was accompanied in the audience with the pope by her husband, Paul Pelosi, and others, including Patrick Connell, the Charges d’Affaires of the United States Embassy to the Holy See. After the papal audience, she had conversations with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican secretary for relations with states.
Biden: 6 Minutes, 6 Days, 6 Weeks. The Approaching Dark Day & 7 Judgments On The Same Day. Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYfMGSq55kc
Joe Biden Going To Vatican Oct. 29, 2021. Pope Meets With 40 Faith Leaders At Vatican On Climate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlKcNsnoEA4
Ms. Pelosi is the third high-level U.S. official to be received in audience by Pope Francis and senior Vatican officials this year, after John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, on May 15, and Antony Blinken, the U.S. secretary of state, on June 28.
Pope Francis: "Everyone has a role to play" in climate change fight
Pope Francis met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday, as he urged lawmakers to overcome "the narrow confines" of partisan politics to fight climate change.
Francis cited a joint appeal that he and other religious leaders made this week that called on political leaders to make ambitious commitments at the climate conference, which is scheduled for Oct. 31, per the Vatican News.
"To meet this challenge, everyone has a role to play," Francis said. "That of political and government leaders is especially important, and indeed crucial."
The pope said that lawmakers' commitment to fighting climate change "will be illuminated by the two important principles of responsibility and solidarity."
Pelosi, a practicing Catholic, in a statement called the pope's encyclical Laudato Si,' which lays out his views on the relationship between humanity and nature, "a powerful challenge to the global community to act decisively on the climate crisis with special attention to the most vulnerable communities."
"I expressed the gratitude of those working on climate action in the Congress for the immense moral clarity and urgency that His Holiness continues to bring to the climate crisis, and how we continue to cherish his address to the Joint Session of Congress in 2015," she added.
When Sunday Is Signed Into Law
1. Dark Day
2. Tsunami Strike Tampa Bay
3. Earthquake
4. Invasion by Russia & China
5. Asteroid will hit earth
6. Communism Will fall
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o/
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
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