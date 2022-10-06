Create New Account
The Magog Invasion- The Build-Up
FiftyplusFreedom
Published 2 months ago |

Derrall discusses a "Timeline of Prophetic Events" starting with the Image of Nebuchadnezzar, and in this video, going through to the Build-Up to The Magog Invasion of Ezekiel 38 & 39


The Bible prophecies are seen in light of current events, especially the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine.


This video was recorded on September 22, 2022, on the eve of Referendums in the Liberated/Occupied territories of the Donbass and South-Eastern Ukraine.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Primary Sources:


The Duran:

Locals: https://theduran.locals.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/theduran

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theduran

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/

Telegram: https://t.me/thedurancom


The New Atlas:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863



Video Links:


https://southfront.org/kiev-bloody-attempts-to-disrupt-referenda/


[President of Russia Vladimir Putin - February 24, 2022]

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/67843


[https://thehill.com/opinion/international/359609-the-reality-of-neo-nazis-

in-the-ukraine-is-far-from-kremlin-propaganda]


http://journal-neo.org/2014/03/07/bbc-now-admits-armed-nazis-led/


[President of Russia Vladimir Putin - September 21, 2022]

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/69390


[https://journal-neo.org/2014/08/03/the-myth-of-russian-aggression/]


[https://journal-neo.org/2016/06/06/

everyones-paying-for-americas-war-on-russia-including-america/]


[https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2020/09/navalny-poisoning-real-target-is.html]


[https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-military-aid-weapons-front-lines/]


[https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/as-leaders-talk-peace-some-ukrainians-

contemplate-guerrilla-war/2014/09/12/4e36884e-aa74-40d6-8c61-8b6fe3ffd638_story.html]


https://www.ifw-kiel.de/publications/media-information/2022/ukraine-support-tracker-

newly-committed-aid-for-ukraine-drops-to-almost-zero/


https://www.businessinsider.com/us-wants-to-build-artillery-shells-

as-it-supplies-ukraine-2022-9


Keywords
prophecynaziukraineinvasionmagog

