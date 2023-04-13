Welcome To Proverbs Club.Exist In Reality.

Proverbs 12:9 (NIV).

9) Better to be a nobody and yet have a servant

than pretend to be somebody and have no food.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

An insignificant person should appreciate what he has.

A poser only suffers from his pretense.

