Exist In Reality - Proverbs 12:9

Proverbs 12:9 (NIV).
9) Better to be a nobody and yet have a servant
than pretend to be somebody and have no food.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
An insignificant person should appreciate what he has.
A poser only suffers from his pretense.
