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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Exist In Reality.
Proverbs 12:9 (NIV).
9) Better to be a nobody and yet have a servant
than pretend to be somebody and have no food.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
An insignificant person should appreciate what he has.
A poser only suffers from his pretense.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yfn2tb2p
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