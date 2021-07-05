【CCP’s Centennial】400M Fetuses Were Aborted or Inducted During the Family Planning

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During the 30 years of family planning, about 400 million fetuses were forcefully aborted or inducted, and countless women were forcefully sterilized. However, the senior CCP officials have used their power to infiltrate their evil genes into the world through illegitimate children, surrogacy, and test-tube babies!