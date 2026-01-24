The Last Great Meritocracy On Earth

Sports are intrinsically right-wing.

If you applied left-wing values to sport, you would have no sport.

The only reason why pro athletes are Dems is because they can easily afford it.

They are immune to the policies that you have to endure.

On the field where reality matters, there is no leftism.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (23 January 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6388205098112