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Why Have So Many Sporting Athletes Either Collapsed or Died? The Covid-19 Vaccine Lottery
Rainbows and Unicorns
Rainbows and Unicorns
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651 views • December 15, 2021
No More Silence (nomoresilence.world) has compiled a tribute of remembrance for the many sports athletes who have either died or have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 vaccines. No More Silence is documenting people's stories, in their own words and testimonials for the world to see what is happening to so many. View their website to hear these stories.
The Sporting Athletes Video – Reality Not Rarity! From No More Silence website:
"Why, in recent months, have so many Sporting Athletes either collapsed or died?
It used to be a rarity for sporting athletes to suffer in this way, as they routinely go through strict, detailed medical examinations and stress tests. However, in recent months, there have been so many incidents of Deaths, Myocarditis, Pericarditis and Heart attacks, we have to ask, what is causing this catastrophic change?

It cannot be a coincidence that the Covid-19 Vaccine implementation has become forcefully mandated in many countries during this period, and it’s publicly noted worldwide that these Vaccines continue to cause countless Heart Related Issues.

The following fast-growing group of sports medical emergencies reflects just a tiny snapshot of…. The Covid-19 Vaccine Lottery!"
Keywords
current eventsadverse eventscovid-19 vaccinessports athletes
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